Inflation declines to 2.7% in January

Clothes on mannequins in Kisaasi. Clothing and footwear items rose by 1.7 percent for the 12 months to January. PHOTO | file

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

The drop was pegged on monthly transport inflation which declined by 5.3 percent in January.

Uganda’s annual headline inflation for the year ending January 2022 dropped to 2.7 percent, down from 2.9 percent recorded in December 2021, according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

