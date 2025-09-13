Inside govt’s mixed bag of externally funded projects

Released on September 8, the Finance ministry’s report indicated that 83 percent of the projects were behind schedule. Notwithstanding, the ministry delighted in the fact that this represents an improvement from the last assessment, which captured only one project as having been completed during the review period.

What more can you tell us about the latest programme performance? The report shows that the best performing programme was Sustainable Housing and Urbanisation, which had its only project on track. This was followed by the Digital Transformation, with one of its two projects being on track. The Agro-industrialisation Programme had three of the seven projects (43 percent) posting good performance.

“Of the 11 programmes with externally funded projects, five (45 percent) had all their projects behind schedule. This was most prevalent in the Natural Resources, Environment, Climate Change, and Land and Water Management Programme, which had 10 projects behind schedule,” the report notes. Of the 55 projects behind schedule, 10 (18 percent) had stagnated, while 41 (75 percent) showed slight improvement. The Integrated Transport Infrastructure and Services Programme accounted for 60 percent of the stagnated projects.

What are the reasons for the stagnation in implementation of projects?

The most common challenges faced by project implementers were delayed procurements and acquisition of right of way (RoW). These were followed by delayed approvals for new loans, reallocation of funds in cases of rescoping, as well as requests for additional funding. In his foreword accompanying the report, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Finance Permanent Secretary/Secretary Treasury (PSST), said “the government is committed to ensuring their effective implementation” since the funds mobilised “are expected to be among the drivers of the Tenfold Growth Strategy of our economy.”

In September 2024, the first comprehensive report on the performance of the externally funded projects was produced. This was followed by semi-annual assessment reports on these projects. PSST Ggoobi reckons there are several green shoots in the second comprehensive report. He said officers ought “to critically review this report with a view to instituting effective mechanisms in tackling the identified bottlenecks.”

What are some of the externally funded projects?

The Global Fund for HIV/TB and Malaria Project, to mention but two. The Global Fund is a partnership with governments, civil society, technical agencies, the private sector, and people affected by HIV/Aids, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria. Project implementation is designed to accelerate the end of Aids, TB, and malaria as epidemics. The project is jointly funded by grants from the Global Fund and the Government of Uganda (GoU) for the period between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2026. The project scope has four components, namely: Uganda’s response to HIV; strategy for the acceleration towards the elimination of malaria; response to tuberculosis; and Covid-19 response mechanism interventions.

The grant amount for the current three-year period is Shs2.272 trillion, of which Shs425.276b (15 percent) was disbursed and Shs270.023b spent. Most of the expenditure was on direct disbursements to suppliers offshore for most grants, except for the TB grant, where 53 percent of the expenditure was made in the country. Well, the report found that the performance of the Global Fund for HIV, Malaria and TB as of May 31 was fair. Some of the key achievements included the completion of procurement for medicines and health supplies, substantial completion of the oxygen plants and regional incinerators, commencement of construction for medicine stores, and support supervision to health facilities.

In addition, the project procured and distributed mobile TB clinics to the regional referral hospitals of Fort Portal, Mbale, Mbarara and Lira. Trucks for the transportation of medical waste were also procured and distributed to the regional centres where incinerators were under construction. In relation to the availability of medicines and health supplies at the national level, there were cases of overstock of medicines in health facilities. However, the Finance ministry cautions that this could lead to expiry of medicines, especially in cases where the medicines delivered have a short shelf life. As of May 31, some key project components remained behind schedule. The report reveals that the project earned slightly more value compared to the actual costs for the period under review. The project exhibited a positive cost variance, which is indicative that the project was performing well on cost management.

Can you speak to the Digital Transformation Programme?

The focus under this programme was on two projects: Uganda Digital Acceleration Project (UDAP); and National Backbone Infrastructure-Phase V (NBI PV).

The GoU, through the National Information Technology Authority (NITA), with support from the World Bank, is implementing the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project. The main objective of the project is to expand access to high-speed Internet in selected areas, improve the efficiency of digital service delivery in specific public sectors, and strengthen digital inclusion for selected refugee host communities and districts.

The World Bank approved the $200m (Shs698.1b) multi-year project in May 2021. However, the necessary approvals from the GoU were delayed, and the project became effective in May 2023, with the expected closure date of May 30, 2026. “The overall project performance was poor (12 percent), and the project was behind schedule, with a Scheduled Performance Index indicating that, at this pace, the project will require an estimated additional 24 months to be completed,” the report reads in part.

The report states that this is attributed partly to the delayed approval of financing where the project started two years after it was approved by the World Bank. This was despite the closure date remaining the same. Under-costing of ICT infrastructure components due to design omissions and cost escalation from the delayed execution of project activities is likely to push the project costs upward or lead to the elimination of some deliverables.

What about the Kampala Flyover?

The Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project is part of the measures for improving traffic flow within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) funded by Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA). The total estimated project cost is $380m (Shs1.3 trillion). The loan was phased into two, with the amount made available for Phase 1 being $181.72m/Shs634.2b (60.75 percent of project cost). The loan amount is split into two: $81.72m/Shs285.2b (44.97 percent) and $100m/Shs349b (55.03 percent) is meant for Lot 1 and Lot 2, respectively.

In this case, the report states that the performance of the Phase 1 loan was poor, at 49 percent. The Lot 1 works were completed and handed over to KCCA in February 2025. The poor performance of the project was attributed to the delayed commencement of Lot 2, which is negatively affecting the performance of the loan, resulting in the low disbursement performance (38 percent). The commencement of Lot 2 works continues to be delayed owing to the delayed dispatch of the JICA appraisal mission. This has affected the determination of the exact additional amount required for Lot 2 completion, which may not be known until the contractor has been procured.

And Entebbe Airport Rehabilitation Phase 1?