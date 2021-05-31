Institute expenditure reforms -IMF tells govt

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH More by this Author

Government must institute administrative reforms and cut back on non-priority expenditure to reduce pressure on resource mobilisation amid a dip in economic performance resulting from Covid-19, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking during a virtual presentation of the 2021 sub-Saharan Africa Economic Outlook, Ms Izabela Karpowicz, the IMF resident representative, said Uganda needs to institute administration reforms that will emphasise reduction in expenditures compared to “normal” times as well as cutting expenditure in non-priority areas.

This, she noted, must be done while preserving social spending and ring-fencing resources for financing vaccine distribution.

The insufficient resource mobilisation, according to the IMF, coupled with large public expenditure has seen borrowing become a major priority as government seeks to close financing gaps.

This has also put pressure on the economy with government combing both local and international sources for possible borrowing opportunities.

Ms Karpowicz also noted government must in the medium term seek to increase revenue mobilisation by at least 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product per year as well as increase priority social spending by boosting social assistance programmes.

However, Mr Moses Kaggwa, the Ministry of Finance acting director economic affairs, said the increase in expenditure had been occasioned by Covid-19 which necessitated additional financing, especially in health and security sectors.

Other activities that surged expenditures pressures, he said, included support to vulnerable groups, payment of domestic arrears, and capitalisation of Uganda Development Bank and Uganda Development Corporation.

“This has created additional expenditure pressure on the budget deficit and public debt over the medium term. The fiscal balance (including grants) is therefore projected to average at 5.4 per cent over the medium term,” he said.

Mr Kaggwa said the outlook to inflation in the 2020/21 financial year is expected to remain stable, with core inflation expected to remain close to Bank of Uganda’s medium-term target of 5 per cent.

However, he noted, there were downside risks to inflation, among which include adverse weather shocks that could cause an upsurge in food crop prices and the direction of the exchange rate which is sometimes affected by externally uncontrollable factors.

Strong private sector credit

Uganda’s financial sector has remained stable during Covid-19 due to a number of actions such as stimuli and credit relief measures taken by Bank of Uganda to safeguard the economy.

Mr Moses Kaggwa, the Ministry of Finance acting director economic affairs, says private sector credit is expected to continue performing well given the stability in the financial sector, which is expected to support an improvement in lending conditions.