Interest fees on external debt rise by Shs160.2b

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

The  June 2021 analysis by the Ministry of Finance directorate of debt and cash policy, indicates that interest payment on external debt increased from $114.63m (Shs406.7b) to $159.8m (Shs566.9b), leading to a spike in loan servicing from $280.6m (Shs995.5b) to $436.2m (Shs1.5 trillion).

Interest payment on external debt rose by $45.17m (Shs160.2b) during the 2020/21 financial year on account of an increase in loan principle, according to the Ministry of Finance Annual Debt Statistical Bulletin and Public Debt Portfolio Analysis.

