Interest fees on external debt rise by Shs160.2b

Interest payment on external debt rose by $45.17m (Shs160.2b) during the 2020/21 financial year on account of an increase in loan principle, according to the Ministry of Finance Annual Debt Statistical Bulletin and Public Debt Portfolio Analysis.

The June 2021 analysis by the Ministry of Finance directorate of debt and cash policy, indicates that interest payment on external debt increased from $114.63m (Shs406.7b) to $159.8m (Shs566.9b), leading to a spike in loan servicing from $280.6m (Shs995.5b) to $436.2m (Shs1.5 trillion).

The increase, according to the analysis, was on account of a rise in loan uptake and existing loans for projects such as Karuma and Isimba dams. The analysis also reported a rise in fees payments, which in the period rose from $13.7m (Shs48.6b) to $19.3m (Shs68.4b).

During the period, public debt rose by 27.7 percent to $19.5b (Shs71.2 trillion) from $15.27b (Shs54.1 trillion) as of June 2020, out of which 36.9 percent, which represents $7.4b (Shs26.2 trillion) was domestic debt while 63.1 percent or $12.7b (Shs45 trillion) was external debt.

The increase was on account of a rise in government borrowing from both domestic and external sources to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

In its Monetary Policy Report for the period ended September, the Central Bank said the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product had increased to 48.8 percent from 41.1 percent.

During the period, according to Ministry of Finance, undisbursed debt increased from $5.29b (Shs18.7 trillion) to $5.85b (Shs20.7 trillion) due to commitments of $772.6m (Shs2.7 trillion) from the International Monetary Fund and $453.5m (Shs1.6 trillion) from African Development Bank (AfDB) to fund the Kampala-Jinja Express Highway and Kampala City roads rehabilitation.

Undisbursed loans from multilateral creditors increased from $2.74b (Shs9.7 trillion) to $3.8b (Shs13.4 trillion) in June 2021, while undisbursed loans from bilateral creditors decreased from $2.4b (Shs8.5 trillion) to $1.9b (Shs6.7 trillion) during the period.

At 62.6 percent or $7.7b (Shs27.3 trillion), multilateral creditors, during the period constituted the largest share of Uganda’s external debt compared to 28.6 percent or $3.52b (Shs12.4 trillion) for bilateral creditors. Private banks accounted for 8.8 percent or $1.08b (Shs3.8 trillion) as of June 2021.

Multilateral debt is dominated by the World Bank at 56.4 percent or $4.34b (shs15.3 trillion) while AfDB holds 18.8 percent or $1.45b (Shs5.1 trillion).