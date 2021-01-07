IRA backtracks on car trackers directive

By Christine Kasemiire More by this Author

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has rescinded its earlier directive ordering all general insurers to ensure the public pre-install car tracking systems before they sign up for a motor comprehensive policy.

In a December 30 circular, IRA noted that the requirement for car trackers in vehicles would interfere with government’s grand plan of a transport management system.

“Further reference is made to a meeting with and communication from the Minister of Security, Elly Tumwine about government’s plans to install an intelligent transport management system. It has been found necessary to harmonise the various government initiatives,” Mr Alhaj Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, chief executive officer IRA, revealed in the circular.

He added, “In view of the above developments, we have decided to halt the implementation of our directive … dated December 14, 2020.”

All attempts to reach General Tumwine for details of the transport management system were futile as his known telephone number was unavailable by press time.

The IRA had directed that effective January 2021, all motor comprehensive policies renewed/ issued must be for motor vehicles which are fitted with anti-theft car tracking systems/gadgets.

The cost of installation of the car tracking systems, IRA has decreed was to be borne by the policyholder.

The change, according to the regulator, was premised on concerns of a significant increase in the number of stolen motor vehicles which were not being recovered.

Advertisement

This, IRA said, has in the long run affected the industry by increasing the cost of motor comprehensive insurance.

The initial directive led to differences between the regulator and players as the latter said the move would be detrimental to the budding industry.

Whereas the regulator believed that the reform would in the long run lead to a reduction in premium rates charged for motor comprehensive insurance, the industry players argued that it was going to exacerbate an already strenuous process of recruiting customers since it was increasing costs for the public.

The players asked that the position be reconsidered.

“It stands in the way of negotiating business because you are now telling customers to do something else before they get insured and we are already having a problem getting people interested in insurance, it just complicates the whole process and it’s an added cost yet the year has not been favorable for people,” Mr Solomon Rubondo, chairperson Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda said then.

Commenting on the decision by the regulator to rescind the directive, Mr Rubondo said it is a welcomed move and has driven certainty in the industry again.

“It relaxes the tension that was building up and there is certainty now as we await the revised position following discussions with the wider security machinery,” he noted.

Winner

While it is not yet clear why the regulator took a decision which players say they were not consulted on, the winners from the directive would have been the car tracking companies.

Sentrack, a company dealing in car tracking solutions revealed that a car tracking system goes for an average cost of Shs350,000 subject to specifications of the technology.

Motor insurance

First half of 2020

For the first half of 2020, general insurers recorded Shs88.1b from motor insurance, which was the highest from all covers.

However, the segment holds the second highest rate of claims after medical insurance.

Comprehensive insurance is an all-round insurance, covering motor vehicles against theft or accident, among others.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com