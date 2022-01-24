KCB bank sued over Shs25b loan gone bad

In a lawsuit fi led against the bank on January 19, Tirupati contends that on July 17, 2012, KCB Uganda and Kenya agreed to advance a syndicated loan of $7m (about Shs25b). Photo | Courtesy

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • KCB is jointly sued with Bank of Uganda (BoU) and Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA)

KCB Bank Uganda and Kenya have been dragged to the Commercial Court over a Shs25b ($7m) loan facility extended to Tirupati Development (U) Ltd that turned out to be bad.

