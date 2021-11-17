Prime

Kenya delays trade mission to Uganda to resolve sugar, milk row

Kenya has continued to lock out Uganda’s sugar and milk out of its markets without proper explanation. PHOTO | FILE

By  Gerald Andae

What you need to know:

  • Uganda had last month invited Kenya’s Agriculture and Trade ministerial teams to dialogue with the desire of finding a clear solution to the stalemate.

Kenya has postponed a trade mission to Uganda in which the two countries had sought to resolve the sugar and milk import standoff until December. 

