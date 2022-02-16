Prime

Legal battle stalls Tororo fertiliser project

Officials from Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group, show President Museveni the project design during commissioning in 2018. PHOTO | file 

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

What you need to know:

In 2020, businesswoman Fang Min, acting through her lawyers led by Mr Ebert Byenkya successfully argued a case in which she had accused Guangzhou Dong Song Energy Group together with Uganda Hui Neng Mining, Mao Jie and Yang Junjia of fraudulent and unlawful expropriation of a 26 square kilometre-mineral site in Osukulu sub-county in Tororo District

A costly legal battle that resulted in compensation of $12m (about Shs42b) has stalled the Sukulu phosphate and fertiliser project, according to Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group Uganda, the project owners.

