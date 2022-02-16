Legal battle stalls Tororo fertiliser project

A costly legal battle that resulted in compensation of $12m (about Shs42b) has stalled the Sukulu phosphate and fertiliser project, according to Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group Uganda, the project owners.

The compensation, which has forced the project owners to stop operations for at least two years now, threatens realisation of one of Uganda’s biggest multimillion-dollar fertiliser initiative. The project in Tororo District, Osukuru sub-county in eastern Uganda, was launched by President Museveni in 2018.

However, Mr Changmin Lee, the Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group deputy general manager, said last week that whereas they remain optimistic, the costly court battle has not only eaten into the company’s finances but has also stalled the project, which is currently behind schedule.

“We are law-abiding and we believe that the judicial process will be fair to us and the future of the company,” he said.

In 2020, businesswoman Fang Min, acting through her lawyers led by Mr Ebert Byenkya successfully argued a case in which she had accused Guangzhou Dong Song Energy Group together with Uganda Hui Neng Mining, Mao Jie and Yang Junjia of fraudulent and unlawful expropriation of a 26 square kilometre-mineral site in Osukulu sub-county in Tororo District.

Ms Fang Min, who is also the proprietor of Fang Fang Hotel, successfully argued that Guangzhou Dong Song Energy Group had acted illegally when it transferred her shares in the assets of Uganda Hui Neng Mining.

Thus, she asked the court to award her $25m (94.2b) as compensation for loss of her business interest in terms of general and exemplary damages.

However, in a ruling dated January 24, 2020, Justice David Wangutsi, awarded Ms Fang Min damages worth $12m.

Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group, according to Mr Lee has since appealed the $12m award and court is yet to fix the hearing of the appeal.

The court cases triggered a number of challenges, among which included suspension of financing by the project financiers.

In June 2019, the Industrial Commercial Bank of China, which had committed to finance the entire project, notified Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group that it would not go ahead with its earlier commitment due to the need to lower overseas lending occasioned by the impact of Covid-19 and the company’s legal battle with Ms Fang Min.

The withdrawal has since starved the project owners of financing, who last month indicated were in search of financing partners and government intervention.