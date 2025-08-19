Local governments: Setups that can't raise money to fund their activities

Over 95 percent of local government budgets are funded by central government transfers and development partners.

At the same time, local revenue collection performance averages only about 46 percent of the estimated potential.

Meanwhile, costs and service needs are growing, resulting in critical and widening service shortfalls, especially as donor funding declines and rising national debt constrains budgets.

The pressure is especially visible in the central region, particularly in the Kampala Metropolitan Area, where tax disputes between URA and traders have escalated into strikes and shop closures.

These actions signal a deeper frustration over inadequate local service delivery and weak governance.

Tax consultant Obed Bwesigye warns that overreliance on central government transfers - not only strains the central government - but keeps the tax-to-gross domestic product ratio stagnant.

Despite sustained growth of the economy, tax revenue as a percentage of gross domestic product has stagnated below 14 percent over the last decade.

It currently stands at 13.9 percent, below the 25 percent tax-to-gross domestic product ratio of the East African Monetary Union and the 16 percent target of the National Development Plan.

Local government tax sources

At the local government level, property tax remains a key revenue source.

The Local Government (Rating) Act of 2005 empowers local governments to levy property rates and conduct property valuations.

Between June 2012 and June 2016, property tax collections nearly doubled, from Shs29.3b to Shs52.5b.

Outside Kampala Metropolitan Area, according to the Local Government Finance Commission, Jinja City generates the largest share of revenue from property taxes, averaging Shs1.6b, followed by Gulu City at Shs1.1b and Masaka City at Shs900m.

Government has previously deployed several measures to improve collections in the above cities and others, such as Mbarara, Mbale, Lira, Arua, Fort Portal, Soroti, and Hoima, but collections remain low.

However, between June 2018 and June 2021, user fees overtook property rates as the primary source of local revenue, highlighting the urgent need to improve property tax collection.

Research by the Economic Policy Research Centre shows that earlier successes in property tax collection were achieved through local government reforms, including regular stakeholder engagement and strengthening the Directorate of Revenue Collection with experienced staff.

These reforms improved property identification, valuation, assessment, and expanded the tax base.

Local government collections

Yet, majority of local governments still struggle with low collection rates, weak enforcement, poor taxpayer communication, outdated administrative data, and difficulties distinguishing owner-occupied from non-owner-occupied properties.

David Walakira, a specialist in Public Financial Management, who also serves as the financial analyst at the local government Finance Commission, a government entity established to ensure that local governments become self-sufficient, says only 77 out of more than 176 local governments currently have active property valuation rolls.

However, these can only contribute just 20 percent of local government revenue.

Why? According to Flavia Kabahenda Rwabuhoro, the Kyegegwa District Woman MP, local councils lack the right orientation and capacity to help local governments become self-sustaining.

Majority of council members, she says, have limited education; thus, they struggle to fully understand budgets and resource mobilisation strategies.

Yet, the role of drafting and approving local council budgets is largely held by local councils.

Therefore, Kabahenda says, this capacity gap undermines efforts to strengthen local revenue generation and accountability.

Local councils are expected to contribute ideas on who should be brought into the tax net and how resources can be mobilized better, but without adequate training, this remains a challenge.

Therefore, there is need for deliberate investment in capacity building to ensure that officials at district and sub-county levels can deliver on one of the most important functions of local governments - revenue mobilisation.

“We must build capacity intentionally, not just through meetings. Local officials must be able to manage resources and understand the funds sent from the centre to ensure they are put to proper use,” Kabahenda says.

Local government challenges

But beyond revenue building capacity, delayed revenue transfer by the central government, remains a challenge.

Hilda Tumuhe, a researcher and policy analyst at Seatini Uganda, says this spreads to other sections of local governments and, by extension, impacts revenue collections.

But also, she says, the local government tax system is not incentivised, which is demotivating in some way.

When property owners pay taxes, such as property rates, she says, they expect the money to be reinvested in improving areas around those facilities.

However, the money is remitted to a centralised account, but transfers from the central government take longer or are not sufficient to deliver services.

“Local governments have to wait up to three months for this money to be remitted, and they often run out of resources to provide essential services. This fuels resistance to tax mobilisation,” she says, noting that the lack of a systemic staff incentive for revenue collectors, commonly referred to as revenue agents, also creates challenges.

“If taxpayers cannot see their money coming back in the form of timely and quality services, compliance will always remain a challenge,” Tumuhe says.

The non-compliance cancer

Studies by the government of Ireland and Seatini reveal that poor service delivery is a major reason why potential taxpayers resist paying taxes.

Research conducted across 10 local governments and municipalities found that dilapidated roads, non-functional markets, and inadequate infrastructure discourage compliance.

One case highlighted is in Kotido Municipality, where women traders told tax consultant Obed Bwesigye Atuhaire, who conducted the research, that they were frustrated over poor market conditions.

They said they were discouraged by municipal council authorities collecting taxes, yet markets remain dirty, garbage is not collected, and lighting systems are not fixed.

The larger plan

However, to mitigate such frustrations, Walakira says, government has worked on the Integrated Revenue Administration System, which is now operational in 166 local governments and will help to automate mobilisation and administration of local revenues

The system, he says, enhances transparency, accountability and enables real-time tracking of revenue collected.

The Commission, under the National Development Plan IV, has set an ambitious goal of raising local revenues to Shs1 trillion by the end of the current financial year, up from a target of Shs890b.

“We are now pushing to have local revenue performance as a key performance indicator for chief administrative officers,” Walakira says.

Low returns

A World Bank report recently said Uganda, like many African countries, has failed to fully exploit the potential of property tax as a source of revenue.