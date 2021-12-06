Logistics has largest number of skilled workers - study

Logistics includes an array of activities beyond transportation, including warehousing, brokerage, express delivery, and critical infrastructure services such as terminals.

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • The study, which was commissioned by Fredrich Ebert Stiftung, also indicated that logistics is followed by manufacturing at 71 percent.

A study has found that the logistics sector has the highest portion of skilled workers.

