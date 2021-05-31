Madhvani seeks recovery of Shs2.2b in unpaid supplies

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Maljibai Madhvani and Company Limited accuses Guandong Hao He Engineering and Construction Company of refusing to pay for supplied goods

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Maljibai Madhvani and Company Limited has dragged a construction firm to court seeking recovery of more than Shs2.2b for supplied steel TMT bars.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Maljibai Madhvani and Company Limited accuses Guandong Hao He Engineering and Construction Company of refusing to pay for supplied goods.

Acting through Arcadia Advocates, Madhvani claims that on December 5, 2019, entered into a supply agreement with Guandong Hao He Engineering for the purchase of steel TMT bars.

The steel bars, according to court documents, were duly supplied with Madhvani proceeding to invoice Guandong Hao He Engineering for the supplies, for which, the construction company partially paid $16,726.23 (about Shs59.5m) and an unpaid balance of $63,741,39 (about Shs226.2m), which remains uncleared to date.

Court documents also indicate that between December 14, 2019 and January 2020, by several purchase orders, Guandong Hao He Engineering contracted Madhvani to supply more steel TMT bars for a combined sum of 615,733.41 (about Shs2b), which despite several reminders remains uncleared to date.

“Despite [Maljibai Madhvani and Company Limited] supplying [Guandong Hao He Engineering] consignment of assorted materials and issuing invoices for prompt settlement, [Guandong Hao He Engineering] has adamantly refused to make payment of $615,733,41 (more than Shs2b),” court documents read in part.

Madhvani asserts that the refusal to pay for supplied consignments, which were duly received and made use of, amounts to breach of contract, noting that Guandong Hao He Engineering’s actions have caused a lot of inconvenience and economic loss for which it must pay for in general damages.

Therefore, Madhvani is praying that court enters judgement against Guandong Hao He Engineering with a declaration that it breached contract, an order to pay the sum in default, payment of general damages and an order for payment of interest, among other relief court may deem fit.