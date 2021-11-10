Majority of certified public accountants employed by govt - study 

A study conducted by Makerere University Business School has found that majority of certified public accountants are employed in government service.

The study conducted by Associate Prof Twaha Kigongo Kaawaase, Prof Steven Nkundabanyanga, Dr Irene Nalukenge, Mr Juma Bananuka and Ms Veronica Mukyala found that 28.9 percent of sampled Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) graduates are employed in government agencies while 19 percent are employed by international companies and non-government organisations.



Local government employs 10.6 percent, private local companies 11.6 percent, audit firms 4.3 percent and local non-government organisations and financial institutions employ 4.7 percent.

The study also found that 88.4 percent of sampled graduates are formally employed, which in itself indicates that ICPAU offers courses that are relevant to the current job market.

However, the study also indicated that majority of graduates had taken some time after their first degree before enrolling for the course even when they were gainfully employed.

The study also indicates that at least 32.7 percent of sampled graduates were promoted immediately after they obtained the CPAU qualification while only 13 percent indicated being employed in a job not related to their qualification.