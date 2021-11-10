Majority of certified public accountants employed by govt - study 

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) president CPA Constant Othieno Mayende (R) releases CPA results of the October diet. Left is CPA Geoffrey Byamugisha, the Chairman of the Public Accountants Examinations Board. 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • However, the study also indicated that majority of graduates had taken some time after their first degree before enrolling for the course even when they were gainfully employed. 

A study conducted by Makerere University Business School has found that majority of certified public accountants are employed in government service. 

