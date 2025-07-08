Microinsurance gains ground in Uganda through ASA-Turaco deal

Microfinance provider ASA Uganda has launched a low-cost insurance product aimed at protecting low-income borrowers from health emergencies, death, and property loss, in a partnership with insurtech firm Turaco.

The product, named ASA LifeCare, was introduced in a one-month pilot starting May 12, offering bundled insurance coverage with ASA’s microloans. The coverage, priced at less than $1 per month, includes hospital cash benefits, funeral cover, credit life insurance, and business property protection.

“Being able to access medical insurance for under $1 was simply unheard of,” said Allen Semboze, CEO of ASA Uganda. “By the end of the pilot, we had onboarded more than 34,000 clients — well beyond the 5,000 we had anticipated.”

ASA Uganda, which began operations in 2013, currently operates in 134 branches with a loan portfolio of $20.4 million and a client base of 164,000. It is a subsidiary of ASA International, a global microfinance network operating across Asia and Africa.

Clients enrolled in ASA LifeCare are eligible for hospital admission cash payouts, funeral support in the event of a family member's death, and automatic loan clearance if the borrower dies. Business owners can also insure their stock and equipment.

The rollout follows regulatory clearance and internal approval from ASA International’s group-level leadership. The pilot phase involved client onboarding across ASA’s branches, where demand quickly exceeded expectations.

The Ministry of Health and Uganda’s Insurance Regulatory Authority have not yet commented on the scheme, but ASA officials said all required approvals were secured prior to launch.

ASA Uganda now plans to expand the product to 150,000 clients by 2026 and reach 300,000 by 2028, with coverage increasing to $500 per year per individual.

The company said one key challenge was sensitising both clients and field staff about how the insurance works and how to file claims. “We found that onboarding quality and claim documentation had a direct impact on client experience,” Semboze said.

Turaco, which operates across several African countries, provides the backend digital infrastructure for enrollment and claims processing. It has positioned itself as a low-cost alternative to traditional insurers, partnering with microfinance institutions and telecom firms.

Only 23 percent of Uganda’s land mass is formally registered, and access to formal insurance remains limited. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, fewer than 2 percent of Ugandans have any form of insurance coverage.

Turaco and ASA International executives sign a strategic partnership agreement in Nairobi to expand access to affordable microinsurance for ASA loan borrowers across Africa. Seated from right: Cedrick Todwell, Director of Business Development at Turaco; Ted Pantone, CEO of Turaco; Rob Keijsers, CEO of ASA International; Machiel Brouwer, Head of Business Development at ASA International. Standing from right: Grace Thiongo, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at ASA International; Rachel Levenson, Chief Commercial Officer at Turaco; Allen Semboze, CEO of ASA Uganda; and Ahsan Habib, CEO of ASA Kenya.

ASA’s move is part of a growing trend in sub-Saharan Africa where microfinance institutions are using bundled services to reach underserved populations with basic financial protection.

The company said lessons from the pilot, including client trust, product simplicity, and localised communication, will inform the next rollout phase.