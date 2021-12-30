To claim tax refunds, businesses or the trader generate fictitious transactions to qualify for a Value Added Tax (VAT) refund from URA, creating a double revenue loss. PHOTO/MICHEAL KAKUMIRIZI

|

Finance

Prime

Missing trader: How businesses, multinational firms steal taxes

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In the first series of missing trader – a prevalent tax scam in town – first detected in Europe in early 2000, we expose how the fraud is operated and the drivers perpetuating the vice, depriving the national coffers of taxes. 
  • Two years ago, according to data from Ministry of Finance, about 2,100 companies were identified for comprehensive review to determine their tax liabilities resulting from tax evasion and related tax abuses.

Did you know that the tax you pay whenever you purchase a product or a service is likely to end up in a wrong kitty?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.