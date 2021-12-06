Prime

MTN IPO undersubscribed

The MTN IPO was expected to double the size of the Uganda Securities Exchange from Shs4.2 trillion to Shs8 trillion. Photo | File 

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

  • The IPO, which had floated 4.5 billion shares, was launched on October 11 as part of a license requirement that made it compulsory for MTN, one of Uganda’s most profitable companies, to open up part of its shareholding to Ugandans.

MTN is today expected to list on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) after completing allotment of shares from the Initial Public Offering (IPO) that closed on November 22.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.