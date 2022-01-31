Prime

MTN plans to invest Shs1 trillion in network coverage

Mr Wim Vanhelleputte, chief executive officer MTN announces the company’s Initial Public Offering at the Kampala Serena Hotel last week. Photo | Courtesy

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

  • Mr Ali Monzer, chief technology and information officer, MTN said the telecom is will invest $300 million (about Shs 1 trillion) in network coverage, eying among other things, deepening the 4G network footprint and ultimately the 5G network adaptation.

MTN Uganda is investing $300 million (about Shs1 Trillion) to bolster its services across the country to uphold Uganda’s vision 2040 and the 2018 National Broadband Policy.

