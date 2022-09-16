NMG journalist scoops financial continental award

Mr Paul Murungi, a Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist, has won the Best Newcomer award in the 2021 Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, in Johannesburg South Africa.

The award recognises emerging talent in African newsrooms for journalists who have worked for three or less years.

Murungi, who is attached to the Business News desk, warded off competition from 90 journalists across the African continent to win the award.

An independent panel of judges recognised Murungi for demonstrating creativity in his business reporting using multimedia, according to the independent judging panel.

His winning entries were three selected stories from the Daily Monitor which included; Africell’s exit was only a matter of time, Green energy: What is in it for industrialisation? and Where is the money for Uganda’s tech startups?

Sanlam Group chief executive officer Mr Paul Hanratty, said, “The recognition by a diverse panel of judges in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and the UK bears the testimony to your talent and commitment to quality journalism, especially at this young age.

This category recognises emerging talent to which we look for the future of robust and excellent financial journalism,” Mr Hanratty said.

“We recognise your role in holding both the private and public sectors accountable while appreciating the importance of a robust business sector and its contribution to building our continent’s economy,” he added.

Mr Murungi said: “Getting recognition at a continental level is a testament to the journalism skills and mentorship I have honed from Nation Media Group for the last three years. This sets a new challenge to deliver more credible business reporting for a more demanding audience in the digital era.”