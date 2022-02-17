Prime

Oil and Gas: How it will create opportunities in housing sector

It is expected that there will be an influx of expertraite staff, thus driving demand for both residential and office space. PHOTO | file 

By  Guest Writer



Experts project that low income housing units will be the real deal especially that demand in oil regions is expected to grow. There seems to be an untapped potential, especially in affordable housing units yet oil and gas activities are likely to drive demand for such facilities upwards.   

There is growing optimism about fruition of the oil and gas sector, especially now with the recent signing of Final Investment Decision (FID).

