Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

This handout photo provided by The United States Mint on January 10, 2022 shows the reverse (tails) quarter honoring Maya Angelou, designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

  • Born in Missouri in 1928, Angelou was an essayist and poet who worked with civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter, in a new version of the coin unveiled by the US Mint on Monday.

