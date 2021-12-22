Private sector loans grow by Shs580 million 

Approved loans rose to Shs2.76 trillion for the quarter ended October, according to Bank of Uganda.

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • The increase, Bank of Uganda noted in its Monetary Policy Report, was a growth by Shs580 million from Shs2.18 trillion in the quarter ended July, indicating a steady pickup in economic activities in private sector activities.

