Prof Leape: Uganda’s tenfold growth needs fresh thinking

The International Growth Centre (IGC) has been working with policymakers in developing countries to promote inclusive and sustainable growth through cutting-edge research.

Since its launch in 2012, the IGC Uganda programme has provided evidence-based policy advice on government priorities. One of its flagship contributions was inaugurating the Economic Growth Forum in 2017, co-hosted annually with the Ministry of Finance as part of Uganda’s budget cycle.

In this interview, Prof Jonathan Leape of the London School of Economics and Political Science talks about the implications of shrinking aid flows, how Uganda can bridge that gap, and what it will take to deliver on the country’s “tenfold growth” ambition.

For readers who may not know, what exactly is the International Growth Centre, and how does it work in Uganda?

The IGC is a global research centre bringing together world-leading scholars, country teams across Africa, South-East Asia and the Middle East, and a set of global policy initiatives.

We are based at the London School of Economics and Political Science in partnership with Oxford University, and we are mainly funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. In Uganda, we have been working closely with government since 2012, offering evidence-based advice on priority areas.

Uganda has been a major focus for you, even hosting an annual high-level economic growth forum. Why?

Uganda has been an exciting partner because there is a real appetite for research-driven policymaking.

The annual forum, which we co-host with the Finance Ministry, gives policymakers, researchers, and think tanks a chance to meet, exchange ideas, and put evidence at the heart of economic planning. It’s become an important part of the budget cycle.

After nearly a decade of these forums, can you point to clear results?

Absolutely. The forums have helped embed the idea that good policy depends on good evidence.

Policymakers leave with concrete insights on fiscal and economic choices, and researchers get a better sense of where their work can make a difference.

There’s now a strong commitment in government to use data and analysis to shape reforms.

Uganda is seeking to achieve a “tenfold growth” in the next 15 years. From your perspective, what will it take to get there?

It’s certainly bold. Achieving it means embracing new tools and sectors. Harnessing data, IT, and artificial intelligence will help the public sector make smarter decisions, while also opening up opportunities in the private sector.

I see service exports - everything from tourism to professional services - as a major growth engine.

How should Uganda’s fiscal and monetary frameworks evolve to support this target?

Stability is non-negotiable. The Treasury and Bank of Uganda are right to prioritise macroeconomic stability.

But growth at that scale will also require fresh approaches - more focus on export competitiveness, navigating the green transition, and tackling climate challenges.

Uganda needs to keep its economic house in order while also taking calculated risks to unlock new drivers of growth.

Recently, the London School of Economics signed a memorandum of understanding with Makerere University and the Economic Policy Research Centre. What’s the thinking behind that partnership?

We believe policy is stronger when local research capacity is strong. Talent is evenly spread across the world, but opportunities to nurture it aren’t.

By partnering with Makerere, we hope to expand graduate research training and build a vibrant, policy-focused research community here in Uganda.

Global conditions are shifting - trade tensions, falling aid, and climate uncertainty. How do these headwinds shape Uganda’s outlook?