Public debt good if used correctly – Kasekende

Former Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende has said public debt can be helpful in the provision of essential services if used correctly.

In details published in the African Development Bank Economic Outlook, Dr Kasekende, who is currently the Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa executive director, said policies that seek to diversify public financing sources, improve revenue mobilisation and prioritising of infrastructure investments are critical in ensuring debt sustainability.

Therefore, he said: “Public debt, if used correctly, can help boost essential services, leading to improved economic growth.”

Dr Kasekende, whose contribution comes amid rapidly growing public debt, left Bank of Uganda in January last year after serving two five-year terms as the Central Bank deputy governor.

Uganda has seen public debt grow rapidly, amid a fall in revenues, which makes its refinancing difficult.

According to the Central Bank, Uganda’s public debt has surged in the last two years, increasing to Shs71.2 trillion as of June 2021.

The increase has seen the ratio of debt to gross domestic product rise to 48.8 per cent, which Bank of Uganda insists is still within sustainable levels.

The International Monetary Fund recently said Uganda’s public debt is expected to rise above the 50 per cent threshold by June 2022.

Some analysts have already indicated that the rapid growth presents challenges to economic growth that has largely suffered due to large costs of debt refinancing.

The Outlook, published under the theme: Debt dynamics in East Africa: The path to post-Covid recovery, notes that East African economies have invested in sustained public spending, especially in infrastructure, agriculture and deepening regional economic integration thus helping in recovery of regional economies from Covid-19 disruptions.

Mr Edward Sennoga, the African Development Bank lead economist, urged regional economies to explore opportunities through which they can diversify resource mobilisation to drive growth and development.