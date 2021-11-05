Public debt good if used correctly – Kasekende

Dr Louis Kasekende, the former deputy governor BOU

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • The increase has seen the ratio of debt to gross domestic product rise to 48.8 per cent, which Bank of Uganda insists is still within sustainable levels. 

Former Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende has said public debt can be helpful in the  provision of essential services if used correctly. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.