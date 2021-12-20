PwC appoints Mayanja to replace Kamulegeya 

Mr Uthman Mayanja has been appointed the new PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) country senior partner.

The appointment, which was announced at the weekend will, however, take effect on January 1 next year.

In a statement at the weekend, PwC said Mr Mayanja, who replaces Mr Francis Kamulegeya, has been with the audit firm for 19 years, of which he has served as the leader of the firm’s assurance line services and a member of PwC’s Assurance leadership team in East Africa.

PwC indicated Mr Kamulegeya, who has been with the firm for 27 years, will take early retirement at the end of June 2022.

Mr Kamulegeya has for years been a prominent figure at PwC authoring on a number of subjects among them taxation and business advisory.

He has been PwC’s country senior partner for the last 12 years. He has also been a member of PwC’s leadership team in East Africa for 12 years and a member of PwC Africa’s governance board for eight years.

Mr Kamulegeya joined PwC in UK, London in 1996 where he trained and qualified as a chartered tax advisor in 1999.

Commenting about his appointment, Mr Mayanja said he was happy to take on the new challenge at a very exciting time, noting that he will, during his time at the helm, concentrate on building trust across a wide range of areas that are important to stakeholders and delivering sustained outcomes in an environment where the risk of disruption is more intense than ever before.

“These needs are very relevant in Uganda, and I look forward to working with our clients, our people and other stakeholders to help deliver the new equation strategy,” he said.