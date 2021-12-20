PwC appoints Mayanja to replace Kamulegeya 

Mr Uthman Mayanja 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • Mr Kamulegeya has for years been a prominent figure at PwC authoring on a number of subjects among them taxation and business advisory.

Mr Uthman Mayanja has been appointed the new PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) country senior partner.

