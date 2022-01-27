Research is essential in formulating fair tax systems in Africa

African countries should use Research Evidence to formulate fair tax systems, a new study points out.

The study conducted by the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA) in partnership with the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) focusing on four countries; Tunisia, Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia, explores the link between the strategic deployment of research evidence to shape tax policy by Civil Society Organisations and the extent of governments’ reliance on this research evidence in designing tax policies.

The study notes that it is important to get tax policies right to address the continent’s high levels of inequality.

This would touch on areas such as relative taxation of wealthy to poor households, multinational companies, formal and informal sectors ultimately ensuring that high income earners pay their fair share so that groups individuals of lower income families do not carry their nation’s tax burden.

Ishmael Zulu, the policy officer - Tax and Equity at TJNA, said last year, the Tax Justice Network through the 2021 edition of the State of Tax Justice revealed that countries globally are losing $483 billion in tax annually to global tax abuse affecting lower income countries more severely than higher income countries. While higher income countries lose more tax in absolute number, their tax losses represent a smaller share of their revenues.