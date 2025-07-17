Reserves grow to $4.3b, but remain below BoU target

The value of foreign exchange reserves, which provide a buffer against economic shocks, support currency stability and facilitate international transactions, is recovering to pre-Covid-19 levels after dropping drastically in 2020.

However, the reserves remain below regional targets, which signals that government might find it difficult to stabilise the foreign exchange market or meet external debt obligations.

The reserves are also below Bank of Uganda’s target of four months of import cover, excluding oil projects.

Dr Adam Mugume, the Bank of Uganda director for research, said early this week that Uganda’s foreign exchange reserves as of June 2025 stood at about $4.3b, which is equivalent to 3.6 months of import cover.

“This is a significant increase compared to about $3.2b as of June 2024 (equivalent to 2.9 months of import cover), and even though external debt service and other government imports took about $1.8b,” he said.

Dr Mugume further noted that the buildup had resulted from the Central Bank’s purchase of foreign exchange from the market of about $2.2b.

The reserves have been rebuilding since 2020, increasing from $3.56b as of December 2022 (3.6 months of future import cover) to $3.73b, which is equivalent to 3.6 months of future import cover as of December 2023.

However, data indicates that the reserves declined to $3.3b (3.0 months of future import cover), but have since recovered.

Many African countries have since 2020 struggled to rebuild their reserves, which had been decimated by Covid-19.

In 2023, the International Monetary Fund said global shocks such as Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, and subsequent global inflation had significantly impacted foreign exchange reserves in many African countries.

The shocks had led to decreased export revenues, reduced capital flows, increased import costs, and capital flight, forcing many countries on the continent to draw down their reserves or seek external financing.

The IMF has previously said that whereas foreign exchange intervention plays a crucial role in stabilizing markets, it should not be used to support misaligned exchange rates and obstruct adjustment to permanent shocks.

The IMF noted that circumstances such as shallow markets, non-credible monetary policies, dominant currency pricing, and high foreign exchange liabilities can support forex market intervention as a policy tool.

But this, the IMF noted, should be based on country specifics and the nature of shocks, particularly in a region that is relatively more exposed to real than financial shocks.