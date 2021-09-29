School sues four parents over failure to pay tuition 

In four cases filed separately before the Commercial Division of the High Court the sued parents include Mr Henry Wang, Mr Joseph Odoi Ochieng, Mr Lianren Chen and Mr Bruhan Nassur

Rainbow International 2003 Limited has dragged four parents to court seeking recovery of more than Shs251m in unpaid fees and tuition.

In four cases filed separately before the Commercial Division of the High Court the sued parents include Mr Henry Wang, Mr Joseph Odoi Ochieng, Mr Lianren Chen and Mr Bruhan Nassur.

Four parents, according to court documents, separately enrolled their children between 2012 and 2020.

The accused parents, according to documents in court, were, during application, made aware of their obligation but have deliberately ignored to meet their part of the bargain despite several reminders.

Court documents also indicate that whereas the children in question were sufficiently admitted and after which they embarked on pursuing their studies with regular assessment and performance report card, their parents have been adamant even when they were reminded after concerns of accumulating unpaid fees and tuition.

The parents have since defaulted on a series of due payments with Mr Wang accumulating $14,996.37 (about Shs52.84m) while Mr Ochieng is yet to clear $19,292 (Shs67.98m).

Court documents indicate that Mr Chen has failed or ignored to clear $17,485 (Shs61.61m) while Mr Nassur has a due payment of $19,458.13 (Shs68.56m).

Acting through DK Makubuya and Advocates, Rainbow contends that it has made several reminders to the parents in question but they have refused to pay the school fees and tuition arrears, contrary to contractual and parental obligation.

At trial, Rainbow says, it will prove that as a result of the failed payments, the school has suffered loss and damages yet the parents have presented no defence to explain to the school why they must not be sued .

Through DK Makubuya and Advocates, Rainbow also notes that it duly notified the four parents of its intention to proceed to court but it has since been ignored, which demonstrates the highest degree of adamancy.

Therefore, Rainbow wants court to enter judgmental against the accused parents, with orders for payment of a combined sum of more than Shs251m and general damages for inconveniences suffered by the school as a result of parents’ failure to pay.

Rainbow is also seeking an order for interest of up to 30 per cent per from the date of default to the date of judgement until payment is made in full, costs to the suit and any relief as court may deem fit.

