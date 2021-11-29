Shs260b lost in two years  due to theft of electricity assets 

Police in Mbale parade people arrested in connection with theft of copper wires in the Mt Elgon area recently. PHOTO BY David Mafabi

By  Tom Brian Angurini  &  RACHEAL NABISUBI

What you need to know:

  • The vandalism, Ministry of Energy indicates, has been one of the causes of recent power outages with some segments of the distribution network destroyed while in other cases transformer oil has been  syphoned  or stolen. 

Government has in the last two years lost more than Shs260b due to vandalism of electricity infrastructure, according to Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa.

