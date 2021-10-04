South Sudan scraps visas requirements for Ugandans

By Dorothy Nakaweesi More by this Author

Ugandans traveling to South Sudan will from today require no visas as the world’s youngest country scraps visa requirements for one of its largest trading partners.

In a notice at weekend from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperatives, South Sudan said that Ugandans with valid travel documents will require no visa to enter the country.

“All entry and exit including our missions and embassies abroad are directed to comply with the directive,” the notice reads in part.

The move comes just two weeks after First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, said South Sudan should reciprocate scrapping visa and related fees that Uganda had already scrapped.

The move by the two trading partners in the East African Community will strengthen trade relations and bilateral cooperation.

Uganda and South Sudan have strong ties, with Uganda hosting a number of high profile South Sudan citizens and refuges.

South Sudan has been struggling to shake off unending civil strife that has not only affected its economy but has impacted its neighbours.

South Sudan is Uganda’s second leading export destination in the EAC after Kenya.

Data from Bank of Uganda indicates that in July $36.7m (Shs130b) worth of goods were exported to South Sudan with the leading exports being cereals, maize and wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oils, beer, soft drinks, iron, steel, cement and motor vehicle re-exports.