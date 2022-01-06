Stanbic bank writes off Shs 400b interest on school loans

With over 500,000 teaching and non-teaching staff and over 16 million students, the education sector contributes 5 percent to the country’s GDP. PHOTO | FILE

New Content Item (16)

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda, the Director of Education Standards in the Ministry of Education and Sports said government is not just watching but also hoping that other industry players will emulate this gesture.

In the face of uncertainty, Stanbic Bank has written off more than Shs400 billion interest accrued on school loans in 2021.This means if you are a school owner and received a loan from Stanbic Bank, you will now only be required to pay only the loan principal. This decision is on the account of the toll Covid-19 has taken on businesses in the education Sector.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.