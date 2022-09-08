Startup financing to top agenda at innovation week

Startup financing will top the agenda as entrepreneurs gather to discuss strategies through which they can create strong linkages to finance and develop innovations into viable and market enterprises.

The discussions, which are expected to take place during the Uganda Innovation Week in November, will be key in changing the startup ecosystem, which continues to face a number of challenges such as lack of financing.

The three-day event under the Uganda’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: Unlocking the Missing Links theme, will also facilitate conversations on other key issues such as internet connectivity, and access to infrastructure.

Mr Dennis Guma, the Uganda Innovation Week chairperson, said despite the growth of startups, there are still several gaps to bridge in order to augment the development of viable enterprises and the ability of relevant stakeholders.

“One track will focus on links between academia and industry and highlight how a strong connection between the two has enabled startup ecosystems worldwide to thrive and progress,” he said, noting that another track will highlight some of the current gaps in women’s entrepreneurship.

The Uganda Innovation Week remains one of the largest annual gatherings for innovators.

Uganda currently ranks lowly in global innovation with the country ranked in position 119th out of 132 surveyed economies, according to the Global Innovation Index of 2021.

Previously known as Kampala Innovation Week, the event has now scaled up to include participants from across the country geared towards bringing together actors in the startup ecosystem.