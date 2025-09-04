Taking no prisoners: Govt wants cheaper debt from the domestic market

Uganda’s first-ever 25-year government bond, launched on August 6, shocked many people.

The government set the interest (yield) at 16 percent, which was actually lower than what investors get for shorter loans like the 15-year bond (about 17.65 percent) or the 20-year bond (about 17.5–17.9 percent).

Normally, if you lend money for longer, you are paid more, not less. This unusual result bent the “yield curve” backwards, leaving many wondering.

Why would anyone accept less money for more risk and waiting longer? The answer lies in how the auction was run. Government wanted to borrow Shs500b. Investors offered Shs851b.

Normally, government could have taken most of this money, but it would have had to pay a higher 17–18 percent interest that investors were asking.

Instead, Bank of Uganda only accepted Shs57b, just 6.7 percent of what was offered and 11 percent of government’s original target. On top of that, the central bank leaned on “non-competitive bids,” offers where investors take whatever rate government gives.



By doing this, Bank of Uganda fixed interest at 16 percent. Financial expert Keneth Legesi and Ortus Africa Capital chief investment officer, explains it this way: “The market was asking for higher yields, but Bank of Uganda refused.”

Controlling interest costs

Why? Because Bank of Uganda first wants to control interest costs.

Over 25 years, even a 1 percent difference adds up to billions of shillings. By refusing to pay 17–18 percent and sticking to 16 percent, government will save huge amounts over time.

Absa head of financial markets Catherine Kijjaggulwe said at the debut of the 25-year bond last month that the amount of money accepted was low compared to other maturities, which reflects careful cost management.

Secondly, government wants to reduce refinancing risks.

Most of Uganda’s debt is short-term, meaning it has to be repaid quickly. This is risky if conditions turn bad.

A 25-year bond spreads repayments far into the future and reduces the pressure of borrowing.

Thirdly, by rejecting higher rates, Bank of Uganda is sending a signal that could in the future dictate the cost of long-term borrowing. This is “curve engineering”.

Government shapes the cost instead of passively accepting what the market sets.

Challenges this strategy creates

Even though this makes sense on paper, it creates challenges.

The few 25-year bonds released will be hard to trade. Most investors will hold on to them, and if others want to buy or sell, it will be hard to find a buyer or seller, which creates a liquidity challenge.

The 16 percent yield also looks good now, but it is fragile. With so few bonds in circulation, the rate can easily collapse if future auctions allow higher rates or if investors trade differently in the secondary market.

Finally, the odd pricing creates confusion. Investors usually compare bonds of different maturities to see which ones offer better value.

But here, the 25-year bond pays less than the one of 20 years. That flips normal logic and makes pricing hard to justify.

The market mood

The September auction shows the market’s mood. After the unusual August debut, the September 3 auction gave a clearer picture of how investors view the market.

The 20-year bond (maturing in 2043 with a 15 percent coupon) cleared at 17.95 percent, with government taking Shs355b out of Shs550b offered.

Investors got a discount because the yield was higher than the coupon.

The 10-year bond (maturing in 2035 with a 16.25 percent coupon), on the other hand, cleared at 17.15 percent, attracting Shs23b in non-competitive bids and total accepted bids of Shs900b, while the three-year bond, first opened in July 2025, came in at 16 percent.

Government accepted about Shs90b out of the Shs230b offered.

Financial markets consultant Alex Kakande says government is beginning to pivot, as observed in the July, August, and September auctions, where it is accepting more funds in medium-term bonds compared to long-term bonds.

When government takes on close to a trillion shillings in a 10-year bond while only accepting just Shs350b in the 20-year bond, it reflects a strategy to spread out payment risk, especially considering that the 20-year bond already has over Shs5.8 trillion issued.

November will be the real test

The next 25-year bond auction will be in November, and it will reveal whether August’s 16 percent was a one-time show or the start of a new standard.

If Bank of Uganda again sells only a small portion at 16 percent, it will show government is serious.

If it allows interests to move northwards, it will be a subtle communication to investors that rates can change if they hold onto their demands.

Why this matters

A reliable 25-year bond is not just about government borrowing. It sets a reference point. Companies that issue own bonds can price them using government’s rate as a guide.