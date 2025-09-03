Tax disputes choking economy: Shs1.3 trillion stuck in tribunal 

The revelation that Shs1.3 trillion is tied up in unresolved tax disputes highlights the magnitude of inefficiencies in the tax dispute resolution framework.

For perspective, this amount represents a significant portion of annual domestic revenue mobilisation efforts.

If unlocked, it could meaningfully boost enterprise innovation, business capital investment, and government spending on critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

The figure also reflects the growing complexity and volume of tax disputes. With 500 pending cases, the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) is clearly overwhelmed. The mismatch between case inflows (34 per month) and disposal rates (22 per month) guarantees a persistent backlog, which undermines trust in the system.

The Tribunal’s struggles are largely institutional, key among which include underfunding and capacity gaps, disproportionate case complexity, procedural obstacles, and compliance gaps by URA.

Despite its critical role, the Tribunal suffers from inadequate funding, staff shortages, and outdated processes.

At the handover of the TAT Performance Report to Planning State Minister Henry Musasizi, TAT chairperson Crystal Kabajwara said government needs to support the Tribunal to unlock the money tied in tax disputes.

“A case load is not matched by a corresponding increase in resources at our disposal. We have approximately 500 cases with total taxes in disputes of Shs1.3 trillion,” she said.

Tax disputes, especially those involving multinationals, demand high-level technical expertise in areas like transfer pricing, cross-border taxation, and corporate structures, fields where capacity appears to be limited.

Although the Tribunal has a case backlog of 500 disputes, 41 high-value multinational cases account for 75 percent of the disputed taxes, which is equivalent to Shs975b.

This means that the Tribunal is handling a small number of extremely complicated, resource-draining cases, while also needing to resolve lower-value disputes affecting SMEs.

Challenges beyond funding

Beyond this, the blanket application of the 30 percent deposit rule is another problematic area.

While it ensures that only serious cases are brought forward, it creates a financial barrier for small businesses.

The report also notes that incidents where URA delayed or outrightly ignored Tribunal rulings are rising.

This undermines the Tribunal’s authority, erodes taxpayer confidence, and raises questions about accountability within URA.

Performance trends

In the 12 months ending June 2025, at least 266 disputes were resolved, releasing Shs506b into the economy, an improvement from 2024.

This demonstrates progress, but the pace remains inadequate compared to the inflow of new disputes, which stands at 410 cases valued at Shs656b.

Of the resolved cases, URA won 56 percent, while taxpayers prevailed in 44 percent. Importantly, small businesses fared better in smaller-value claims, suggesting that more complex disputes tilt in URA’s favour, possibly due to technical capacity imbalances.

However, even with a large case backlog, there was a decline from 55 percent in 2024 to 47 percent.

While commendable, this still represents nearly half of all cases pending, which could take years to resolve at the current disposal rate.

The report also notes a growth in case filings, noting that since 2020, filings have grown by 127 percent, reflecting not just increased taxpayer assertiveness but also growing contestation of URA assessments.

This could suggest either improved awareness of taxpayer rights or aggressive URA enforcement strategies.

Broader economic implications

The unresolved Shs1.3 trillion represents both a missed revenue opportunity for government and a strain on private sector liquidity.

For businesses, funds tied up in disputes mean reduced working capital, stunted investment, and delayed expansion.

Beyond this, the fact that multinationals form the bulk of high-value disputes impacts investor confidence as protracted and poorly managed tax battles risk discouraging foreign direct investment, especially if investors perceive Uganda as having an unpredictable tax regime.

Importantly, the credibility of the Tribunal hinges on its ability to deliver timely, fair rulings that are respected by both taxpayers and URA. Delays, compliance gaps, and resource shortages weaken the Tribunal’s authority and may push disputes into lengthier court processes.

What needs to be done

Therefore, for government to build a better tax disputes mechanism, it must ensure targeted funding of the Tribunal to recruit skilled tax and finance experts, specialised focus by creating a dedicated division for complex disputes, and reform the 30 percent deposit rule to allow flexibility.

Government should also strengthen compliance by compelling URA to respect Tribunal rulings and encourage investment in pre-dispute resolution to prevent escalation of disputes.

An increase in unresolved tax disputes is symptomatic of both systemic inefficiencies and structural challenges in tax administration and dispute resolution systems.

Unlocking tax disputes requires a holistic approach, which should include strengthening the Tribunal, ensuring fairness for taxpayers, and improving URA’s compliance with rulings.