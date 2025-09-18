Taxing foreign loans: The 15% rule and its narrow exemption

Picture Entebbe Airport, but for money. Each time a Ugandan company pays interest to an overseas lender, that cash lines up at a border checkpoint.

By default, the officer stamps 15 percent of it and hands it to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) before the rest can “board the flight.”

That stamp is withholding tax - easy to collect, tough to avoid, and rooted in a basic rule of international taxation.

Uganda can tax income that comes from here, even when the recipient lives somewhere else.

How the levy works

Section 82 of the Income Tax Act creates the charge: interest earned by a non-resident from a Ugandan source is taxable in Uganda.

Section 137 then makes the payer the tax collector, requiring a 15 percent deduction on the gross interest before payment is made.

Gross is key. Uganda doesn’t check the lender’s expenses or deductions; it simply takes a slice at the border.

Think of it like sending airtime: if you want your friend to receive Shs10,000, you don’t just send Shs10,000.

With a 15 percent fee, you send about Shs11,765, so they actually get the full amount.

Loans work the same way - unless the borrower and lender agree on who will absorb the tax, the cost of credit rises.

Narrow exemption

To encourage affordable foreign financing, the law offers a narrow exemption - a fast lane at the checkpoint - but only for genuine capital-market loans, not back-to-back shareholder funding.

Section 82(5) exempts interest on certain debentures paid to non-residents if they are widely issued outside Uganda, whereby the fundraising must tap real markets, not a cozy deal with insiders, funds are used in a Ugandan business or interest paid to a bank of public character and interest paid outside Uganda, where payments and flows must be genuinely offshore, not recycled locally.

From a finance view, the exemption cuts borrowing spreads by removing the 15 percent wedge. But from a tax-policy view, the tests keep abuse at bay; they block sweetheart loans, stop round-tripping, and ensure development gains.

Tight application of rules

Two recent Tax Appeals Tribunal rulings show how tightly the rules are applied.

The first case is about Afgri Uganda, which borrowed from its Mauritius parent and called the loan a “debenture.”

Afgri claimed exemption, but the Tribunal said no: a single intra-group loan, however labelled, isn’t “widely issued.”

The relief is meant for securities genuinely floated in capital markets. Afgri was ordered to pay 15 percent withholding tax on its loan worth Shs913m.



Another case is about Kalangala Infrastructure Services, which took a different path by raising money through syndicated debentures from Nedbank and the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF).



URA argued that EAIF’s scope was too narrow. But Kalangala proved EAIF’s mandate ranged across roads, power, water, digital networks, and social projects across Africa.

Citing its own 2006 Practice Notes, which define “public character” broadly, the Tribunal ruled that EAIF qualified.

Kalangala’s interest payments were therefore exempt, sparing the power company a Shs1.3b tax bill.

Drawing the lines

Together, these cases trace the boundaries of Uganda’s policy, where in the case of Afgri, labels don’t trump substance. An intra-group loan can’t masquerade as a market debenture.

While in the case of Kalangala, when money comes from lenders with a genuine public-development mandate, Uganda will waive tax to attract that capital.

Courts will also follow the money: payments must leave Uganda, and funds must clearly support a Ugandan business. Exemption isn’t about clever drafting; it’s about real economic substance.

Why the policy exists

Mugoya Musa, Managing Director of Alic Tax Associates, sums up the rationale.

“The withholding tax exemption is designed to encourage foreign entities to lend to Ugandan businesses. But financing has to be structured to meet the legal conditions if it’s to qualify.”

Uganda’s economy needs capital to address unemployment and infrastructure gaps.



The exemption is meant to keep borrowing costs down - but only when loans genuinely fuel investment.

Thus, the “exempt lane” at Uganda’s tax border is real but narrow.

Companies that structure debt as genuine market issues, document a public benefit, and keep cash flows offshore can enjoy relief from the 15 percent withholding tax.