Telecoms bothered by falling voice revenues

For years, voice calls were the cash cow for telecom giants such as MTN and Airtel. But that’s changing - and fast.

Although voice revenue is still growing, it's doing so at a snail’s pace compared to the booming growth in data and mobile money. And the telecoms know it.

To stay satisfactorily profitable, they are now trying to get more value from each customer, and one big way they are doing this is by sharing costs, specifically, the cost of network infrastructure.

In late March, MTN Group and Airtel Africa - the parent companies of MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda - announced new deals to share network infrastructure.

The goal? Cut costs, improve coverage, and boost service quality.

“There are opportunities within regulatory frameworks for sharing resources to drive higher efficiencies and improve returns,” said Ralph Mupita, the MTN Group chief executive officer, then. On the other hand, Airtel Africa chief executive officer, Sunil Taldar noted that “as we compete fiercely, we are also building common infrastructure to avoid duplicating expensive networks.”

Infrastructure investment is a cost pain point on its own to many companies in the technology space, particularly telecoms.

In three months alone, MTN Uganda, according to details contained in its quarter one earnings, invested Shs118.6b on expansion and network upgrade, in which it also noted that it was working with Airtel Uganda to maximize coverage and reduce network costs—especially in hard-to-reach rural areas where building separate towers would be too expensive.

“Co-investment with Airtel Uganda will help close coverage gaps and allow better use of capital over the next few years,” MTN Uganda’s chief executive officer, Sylvia Mulinge, said in notespublished along the results.

But there is another challenge brewing. Government is currently reviewing the cost of voice calls, after complaints about high rates.

Thus, if Uganda Communications Commission decides to force prices down, telecoms could lose more money from voice calls in the future. Ms Mulinge said MTN’s outgoing voice revenue was already hit this quarter by last year’s cut in mobile termination rates from Shs45 to Shs26 per minute.

Therefore, she noted: “To stay resilient, we boosted our customer value offerings - especially bundles - and worked to improve our service.”

In the 2025 first quarter, MTN’s voice revenue inched up, from Shs315.4b to Shs320.1b compared to the same period last year. A gain, but modest.

Now compare that with data revenue, which soared from Shs178b to Shs236b, and mobile money, which registered a strong jump from Shs210b to Shs250b.

All three revenue streams are growing—the only difference is how fast. And clearly, voice is lagging, for reasons more inclined to technology disruption.

Fast growth

One bright spot for MTN’s Fintech segment was the faster transaction activity in its ecosystem, with the telecom reporting a 19.9 percent increase in transaction volumes and a 23.9 percent rise in transaction value, largely due to more peer-to-peer transfers and increased use of bank-linked services.

The telecom partnered with Mastercard, Diamond Trust Bank, and Network International to launch the MoMo Virtual Card, a new digital product aimed at enabling customers “to make secure online payments,” something that has now expanded the company’s reach in digital financial services.







