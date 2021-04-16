Transport firm sues client over Shs150m

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

A transportation company has sued a client it contracted over breach of contract.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Excel Freight Consult claims that JD Heinskel Holdings breached obligation under contract for the payment of $16,000 (Shs60.1m) in agency fees and transportation costs worth $24,000 (Shs90.2m).

Acting through Kampala Tax Advisory Centre, Excel says it has a legal right against the consignment forming the subject matter of the suit under the control of the URA Commissioner Custom.

JD Heinskel Holdings’ troubles stem from a 2019 deal in which it contracted Excel Freight Consult to clear and transport eight 20 feet containers of STC polyol from Mombasa to Kampala.

The consignment in question was declared on the August 8, 2019 and two entries - C77093 and C77124 – were recorded.

Consequently, Excel lodged invoices for payment but have since been ignored.

Excel is therefore seeking court to enter judgement in its favour, a declaration that JD Heinskel Holdings breached contract, among others prayers.

The court registrar has given JD Heinskell Holdings 15days to file its defense, failure of which judgement will be entered in its absence.

