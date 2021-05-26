Uganda Airlines recalls ex-boss after suspension of managers   

By Dorothy Nakaweesi More by this Author

Uganda Airlines has recalled the former commercial director, whose employment had not been confirmed after a six-month probation period.

Multiple sources confirmed that Ms Jennifer Bamuturaki, who had left the airline around March 2020, had been recalled for a top position, which Daily Monitor could not readily verify.

However, a source at the level of a minister, who asked to remain anonymous told Daily Monitor that Ms Bamuturaki had been recalled to head the airline.

“Yes, she did [come back] and is in charge of the airline. This happened at the time when we were all not of office. She is working at Uganda Airlines,” the source said, noting she was recalled at a time when Cabinet had been resolved.

Works Minister Katumba Wamala, declined to comment on the matter, noting his term as the line minister had since expired.

“I am no longer the Minister of Works. All matters concerning the ministry, engage the Permanent Secretary,” he said.

However, Mr Bageya Waiswa, the Works Permanent Secretary also declined to comment on the matter.



Works Spokesperson Susan Kataike, said she was at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi for refresher training and could therefore not comment.

Ms Bamutulaki, who yesterday switched off and declined to receive our calls, had been pushed out on an alleged decision of the then chief executive officer Mr Cornwell Muleya, who had requested the board not to confirm her employment due to alleged mismanagement.

However, a source within the Ministry of Works, who is also a direct supervisor of Uganda Airline, said yesterday her leaving could have been the work of intrigue and infighting at the airline.

“She [Bamutulaki] is not a corrupt person because I know her character well,” the source said.

In a January brief that had been prepared for President Museveni, Mr Muleya had indicated that the employment of a former commercial director had not been confirmed due to a number of reasons, among which included hiring a public relations and promotional company in she had interest and inflating invoices.

The brief accused the former commercial director of hiring a company that had no capacity to market an entity such as Uganda Airlines and over inflating the company by more than $232,000 (Shs851.4m).

“The former commercial director at one point authorised the over invoicing of an amount of $232,000 (Shs851.4m) and approved $404,000 (Shs1.48b) when the actual costs were $172,000 (Shs631.2m). These were some of the reasons why the individual was not confirmed to the position after the probation period of six months,” the brief, which only makes reference to a former commercial director, addressed to the President, reads in part.

Ms Bamutulaki, who had been the airline’s commercial director, had left the under unclear circumstances.

Mr Muleya and six other top officials including the Perez Ahabwe-led board have since been suspended over what President Museveni on Monday described as “corruption tendencies and mismanagement” of the airline.

Last month, Gen Katumba Wamala sent top managers and the board on forced leave pending investigations into “serious issues at the airline”.

While speaking after the election of Parliament Speaker and Deputy Speaker, President Museveni, said Uganda Airlines was being supported by government to do business but had been infiltrated with corrupt officials, noting: “Some elements in management and the board must face the consequences”.