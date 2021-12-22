Uganda Airlines sets direct China flights for April 2022

The State minister for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, has revealed that Uganda Airlines will commence direct flights to China in April 2022.

He made the revelation while receiving Shs160m Covid-19 personal protective equipment from the Chinese ambassador for use at Entebbe International Airport, during a function at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) headquarters last Friday.

“The national airline is already contributing to competitiveness of air transport in the region and beyond. Since commencement of flights to Dubai, more businessmen are plying that route, and there are future plans to commence direct flights to china, which is one of the very popular destinations for Ugandans. This is expected to be accomplished in April 2022, which is a great opportunity for business and people to people interaction,” he said.

He added that Uganda has many projects which are being run by Chinese and having direct flights will enhance economic ties, especially in areas such as investment and trade.

A study conducted by UCAA in 2017 indicated that the top five major destinations for Ugandans travelling through Entebbe International Airport were United Arab Emirates, Kenya, China, United States of America, South Africa, and England.

The UCAA’s manager of public affairs, Mr Vianney Mpungu Luggya, said while China is the third most popular destination, most Ugandans who travel for business end up in Guanghzou, Shangai, Beijing, and Hongkong.

“In April 2017, for instance, 552 people who left Uganda for China went to Guanghzou, 312 went to Shanghai, 164 went to Beijing, and 126 went to Hongkong. Since then, passenger traffic has continued to rise, especially in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

A retired Uganda Airlines Pilot, Capt Charles Karabarinde, applauded the plan arguing that it will accelerate business.

“Currently, a connecting flight to China requires one to first fly to Dubai for about five hours, spend some hours in transit, before connecting to another flight from Dubai to China, which takes about seven more hours, yet a direct flight from Uganda to China would take a total of about nine hours,” Capt Karabarinde said.

One of the Ugandan traders, who deals in human hair from China, Ms Daphne Kajumba, was equally elated. She expressed optimism that direct flights to China would save time and money.

“We spend a lot of waiting time in transit in Dubai on the way to China, and in the process, you end up spending more money. I cannot wait to board direct to China,” she said.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on International Trade, China exports a diversified mix of goods, including electronics, garments, footwear, and machinery to Uganda, while 90 percent of Uganda’s exports to China are agricultural goods.

The Chinese ambassador, Zhang Lizhong, said the donation of PPEs was in appreciation of the good work and assistance rendered to Chinese coming to Uganda.

He added that the pandemic has had a great impact on people’s lives, but working together in solidarity was the solution.

The Deputy Director General of UCAA, Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya, who read the director general’s speech, said: “The airport registered an increase in the number of travellers with a total of 111,431 international passengers recorded in November 2021, (49,254 arrivals and 62,144 departures) with an average of about 3,714 passengers per day.”

She added that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic the airport registered 5,000 passengers per day in 2019 and 1,547 per day in 2020.