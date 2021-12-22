Uganda Airlines sets direct China flights for April 2022

China is the third most popular destination for Ugandans travelling abroad, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.PHOTO / EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • The top five major destinations for Ugandans travelling through Entebbe International Airport are United Arab Emirates, Kenya, China, United States of America, South Africa, and England. 
  • According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on International Trade, China exports a diversified mix of goods, including electronics, garments, footwear, and machinery to Uganda, while 90 percent of Uganda’s exports to China are agricultural goods.

The State minister for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, has revealed that Uganda Airlines will commence direct flights to China in April 2022. 
He made the revelation while receiving Shs160m  Covid-19 personal protective equipment from the Chinese ambassador for use at Entebbe International Airport, during a function at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) headquarters last Friday.

