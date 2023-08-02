Uganda could earn Shs2 trillion from birding, experts say

Tourism sector players believe that Uganda could earn as much as Shs2 trillion ($700m) annually from birding if the right investments are put in place.

Birding involves watching birds in their natural environment, identifying different species and doing research on them.

It is a globally cherished activity with more than 80 million enthusiasts traveling to different parts of the world to enjoy it.

Uganda will host the International Conference for Women birders in Kampala from December 6 to 8. While announcing the conference in Kampala yesterday government, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and tour operators, said birding, as a part of the bigger tourism sector, has potential to increase tourism earnings and create more jobs in the country if positioned well.

Mr Herbert Byaruhanga, the team leader at Bird Uganda Safaris, said an average birder in Uganda spends about 20 days, contributing over $350 per day.

“With our target of welcoming 100,000 birders into the country per year by 2030, Uganda is poised to earn $700m,” he said.

Uganda currently has 1,100 bird species, which is about 11 percent of the world’s total population and more than 50 percent of the Africa’s population. However, the country is yet to make good use of the numbers.

Players in the sector said the conference will catapult the country’s birding potential to international visitors.

Mr Stephen Asiimwe, the PSFU executive director, said Uganda had now matured as an international birding destination, mainly because of conservation efforts, location along the equator, among others.

This, he said, although not yet sufficient, can be leveraged to increase the number of visitors coming into the county with the purpose of birding, adding that more efforts from both government and the private sector were still needed to market the product so as to attract both local and top dollar tourists.

Currently, PSFU is working with Uganda women birders to train more women in birding to provide guide services to tourists.