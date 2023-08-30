Uganda must achieve 80% of company owners data to get off money laundering grey-list

Uganda must achieve at least 80 percent or above in the registration of company and business beneficial owners if it is to get off the grey list.

This, the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) noted yesterday was among the parameters through which Uganda will get off the money laundering grey list, on which the country was placed in 2020.

The check list has 22 action areas, which seek to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. So, Uganda has checked all the 21 boxes, apart from providing real time access of information concerning beneficiaries of companies to law enforcement agencies, which is a mandate under Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB).

“So far our compliance is still low. Right now we are at 40 percent. We are below the required threshold of 80 percent and above,” Mr Sydney Asubo the outgoing FIA director said while handing over office in Kampala yesterday.

Uganda is expected to go through a review next month, but it was not immediately clear if URSB would have achieved the 80 percent requirement by then.

“URSB has given us assurances that by the time of the assessment next month, Uganda would have hit the target,” Mr Asubo said.

Yesterday, Ms Patricia Opoka, the URSB manager for document registration and licensing, said they had provided access to particular ministries and departments and agencies “with access to our system to get information on beneficial owners,” noting that they had since June heightened registration of beneficial owners.

Mr Asubo, who is leaving FIA after eight years, said next month’s review in London, UK must yield good results, failure of which, Uganda risks joining the likes of Iran, North Korea and Burma on the sanctions list.

Uganda remains on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list for not taking measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

