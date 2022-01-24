Uganda raises Shs42.7 trillion in government securities

Bank of Uganda’s deputy governor Michael Atingi Ego during an interview at Bank of Uganda. PHOTO/Sam Ssettumba

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  •  BoU says the period ranges from October 1 2020 to September 2021 has seen tremendous improvement in the government debt market due to transparency.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) says Shs42.71 trillion has been transacted in the secondary market over the last one year. This follows the launch of Reforms to the Primary Dealership System in government securities (treasury bills and treasury bonds) on October 1, 2020.

