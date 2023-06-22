Uganda’s current account deficit narrows to 6.9 percent 

Central Bank has said Uganda’s short-term outlook from the international perspective indicates that the external sector position will remain fragile in the short run due to weak global economic growth and other negative factors.

This is in addition to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Constraints in the global supply system due to pent-up demand after the easing of Covid restrictions have also increased the cost of importing goods significantly.

As such, the Central bank’s June 2023 monetary policy statement says the Current Account deficit (CAD) - which measures the difference between a country’s forex inflows and outflows, is projected to contract to 6.9 percent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) equivalent to $3.4b by the end of this Financial Year 2022/23.

Current account deficit is a situation where the country’s expenditure on imports is higher than its income from exports of goods and services.

A current account deficit may, therefore, reflect a low level of national savings relative to investment or a high rate of investment—or both.

In a related situation, the central bank said the Financial Account (FA) surplus is projected to contract to 3.4 percent of GDP ($1.7b) by end of FY22/23.

“Overall, a balance of payments (BOP) deficit equivalent to 1.8 percent of GDP ($0.9b) is expected by end-FY22/23,” said the Bank of Uganda.

Gross reserves are projected at $4bn by end FY22/23 (4.0 months of import cover); in line with end-FY22/23 IMF NIR targets Downside risks to the BOP outlook

Bank of Uganda added: “Medium-term Outlook, the CAD is expected to widen, expanding to 7.9 percent of GDP in FY23/24 (excluding oil, CAD projected at 6.9 percent of GDP), further to 7.6 percent in (Financial Year 2024/25 & to 5.1 percent by FY25/26.”

However, the central bank says FA surplus is projected to peak at 7.8 percent in FY23/24, before narrowing to 5.2 percent & 2.7 percent of GDP in FY24/25 & FY25/26.

The central bank further says a Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus is projected for FY23/24 (0.8 percent of GDP), while deficits are projected for FY24/25 & FY25/26.

While presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2023/24 on June 15, the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said by April 2023, Uganda’s exports of merchandise goods amounted to $4.2b compared to $3.1b over the same period.

Mr Kasaija said this represents a 35.5 percent increase, mainly driven by an increase in exports of gold, coffee, fish, sugar, beans, maize and light manufactured products to regional markets.

Imports have overtaken exports in terms of growth this year, largely due to a release of pent-up demand.