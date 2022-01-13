Prime

Uganda’s economy will grow by 3.7 percent in 2022 -World Bank

Traders conduct business in Kampala. Uganda’s economic growth is lower than most of its peers in the East Africa. PHOTO | Michael Kakumirizi

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

Uganda’s economy is steadily recovering from a slower growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Bank has placed Uganda’s economic growth rate at 3.7 percent in 2022, up from its estimate of 3.4 percent in 2021.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.