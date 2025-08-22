Uganda shilling appreciates by 3.2% in 12 months – BoU

Uganda’s foreign exchange market has remained largely stable over the past year, supported by financial market reforms, prudent monetary policy, remittances, coffee export earnings and offshore inflows, according to the Bank of Uganda (BoU).

In its August 2025 monetary policy summary, BoU reported that the Uganda shilling appreciated by 3.2 percent year-on-year to an average of Shs3,586.57 per US dollar in July 2025, up from Shs3,705.85 at the end of July 2024.

The central bank also noted that the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) appreciated by 1.8 percent year-on-year in July 2025, compared to a 2.7 percent appreciation in June, reflecting bilateral currency movements.

In its weekly analysis, Absa Bank Uganda said the shilling marginally weakened against the dollar during the past week, closing at 3557/3567 levels compared to the opening of 3553/3563. This movement was driven by demand for hard currency from commercial banks and corporates in the energy and manufacturing sectors, which took advantage of dips in the currency pair earlier in the week.

“The dollar buying interest scaled up mid-week, pushing the local unit to briefly touch the 3570/3578 levels. This later attracted commodity exporters into the market, capping the upside momentum,” said Mr Richard Nsubuga, acting head of trading at Absa Bank Uganda.

He added that the shilling recovered some ground by the end of the week, as market players doubted any fundamental factors supporting a weaker local unit. In the near term, Mr Nsubuga projects the shilling to consolidate within the broader Shs3,530–Shs3,600 range per US dollar, with a bias toward further strengthening.

Regionally, the Kenya shilling traded sideways within the narrow 129.00–129.40 band, supported by sufficient dollar inflows from the interbank market to meet corporate demand.

Globally, the US dollar index held above 98.50 on Friday, ahead of the annual Jackson Hole symposium. “The dollar posted a decisive gain after the preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August on Thursday, reaching a 10-day high near 98.80,” Mr Nsubuga said.



