Prime

Ugandan firm, Kenya locked in dispute over shareholding rule

The company says the regulations together with a bank guarantee of Shs100m is a violation of the right to trade. PHOTO/FILE

By  SAM KIPLAGAT

What you need to know:

  • Kenya and Uganda have for long had trade fights but the latest hostilities between the two East African Community states began brewing in December 2019, when Kenya stopped importing Ugandan milk, particularly the Lato brand.

A Kenyan recruitment agency has sued the Ugandan government over the failure to renew his trading licence by demanding that it cede majority shareholding to Ugandans.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.