UNBS closes maize mills in crackdown

A maize miller in Katerera Demo Farm in Rubirizi District in 2019. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA
 

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has closed 49 maize milling factories over hygiene.
Twenty-five maize milling factories in Luweero and 24 in Jinja were closed last Friday.
Mr David Livingstone Ebiru, the UNBS executive director, said the move would enforce the maize standards following reported incidences of aflatoxins in maize grain, which risks the safety of consumers at the domestic and export markets.

