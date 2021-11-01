UNBS closes maize mills in crackdown

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has closed 49 maize milling factories over hygiene.

Twenty-five maize milling factories in Luweero and 24 in Jinja were closed last Friday.

Mr David Livingstone Ebiru, the UNBS executive director, said the move would enforce the maize standards following reported incidences of aflatoxins in maize grain, which risks the safety of consumers at the domestic and export markets.

“UNBS has been sensitising and building capacity of maize millers, processors and dealers in different parts of the country over the last one year to ensure that they adhere to the maize and maize flour quality standards by obtaining UNBS certification before placing them on the market,” he said in a press statement.

The owners of the facilities have been tasked to take corrective action before they can be allowed to resume operations.

The measures include ensuring that the business premises, milling equipment and stores are regularly cleaned and the cleaning records are well kept.

They are required to ensure that there is no foreign matter such as stones, wooden particles, hair or nails in the flour. They should also have magnets to get rid of metal that could have contaminated the maize flour during the milling process. They have also been stopped from storing maize or maize flour on the floor.

In addition, the use of unacceptable pesticides has been banned. The millers are now required to use traditional rat traps to avoid contaminating the flour and maintain records of external product testing, record keeping and maintenance.