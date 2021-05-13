UNBS sues clearing agent over failure to verify goods

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

A director at Frerich Forwarders Uganda, clearing company has denied charges in which he is accused of failure to present imported consignment for inspection in contravention of the law.

Mr Frederick Kasoma appeared in a session presided over by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Miriam Okello on accusation of contravening the Uganda National Bureau Standards (UNBS) Act.

However, he denied all the charged and was released on cash bail of Shs1m after he presented sureties as a guarantee for not jumping bail.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Kasoma and others still at large, during August 2020 at Good Brothers International ICD in Namanve, Mukono District, being a clearing agent, contracted by Peninah Josie, failed to present consignments registered on customs for physical verification by the standard agency - UNBS Import Inspection Department.

Prosecution also contends that the accused on another occasion also failed to present a consignments registered on customs entry at Kampala Modernity ICD in Namanve in the same month, when he was contracted by a Makki Investments, Unique Auto Traders and Al-siddique Motors.

Mr Kasoma is expected to return to court on June 11 for mention of the charges.

