Unfair taxes failing Islamic financial services - banks  

Unfair and prohibitive taxes are failing Islamic Banking from taking off six years after the law establishing it was enacted, according to details contained in the Proposed Regulatory Reforms in the Banking Sector.

The reforms, which are contained in a report authored by Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) with support from Financial Sector Deepening Uganda and UK Aid have already been handed over to Bank of Uganda for onward consideration and review of existing laws.

The report identifies unfair taxes for the failed success of Islamic financing in Uganda despite regulatory reforms in 2016, in which Islamic Banking, among other products such as agent banking and bacassurance, was introduced.

Two of the products - agent banking and bacassurance – have since become important banking supplements while Islamic Banking continues to stall.

Whereas Bank of Uganda has previously blamed the lack of Sharia scholars for its failure, commercial banks, under UBA say there is need to introduce specific tax reforms to remove prohibitive taxes associated with Islamic finance products, which if compared to those of conventional finance and investment products, are unfair.

“Review tax laws to treat Islamic Banking fairly like other products,” UBA recommends, noting that Bank of Uganda should also review the constitution of the Sharia Advisory Council for Islamic Banking to be composed of members that are knowledgeable and experienced in Islamic or Sharia law, with a mandate that does not overlap that of the Shariah Advisory Board.

“An effective Shariah governance framework requires involvement of the [Shariah Council] as the key player, government as the regulator, Islamic financial institutions as implementers and other persons relevant to the business such as auditors, accountants, lawyers,” the report reads in part.

The proposed reforms seek to reform the banking sector by regulating new financial components and repealing obsolete laws that cover, among others, governance, legal, compliance and digital financial services.

Yesterday, Ms Charity Mugumya, the Bank of Uganda director communications, conceded that whereas there was need to amend the existing tax code, this is the responsibility of Ministry of Finance.

“There is need to amend the existing tax code for equitable tax treatment of Islamic financial transactions [but] this is ... outside the control or influence of BoU,” she said.

Ms Mugumya also highlighted the lack of Shariah scholars with required eligibility and qualifications to constitute the Central Shariah Advisory Council.

“The Central Shariah Advisory Council has been reviewed by government and removed. However, this requires an amendment to the Financial Institutions Act. Amendment of this law requires cooperation of ministries of Justice and Finance and final approval by Parliament. It is a known fact that the process to amend legislation through Parliament take a while and BoU has no control,” she said.

The Muslim community led by Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and the Kibuli-based factions have previously said there was no excuse as to why Bank of Uganda would fail to implement Islamic Banking, noting that Uganda has enough Muslim scholars with the requisite skills to help in the implementation of Islamic Banking.

In April, the then Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga forwarded 22 names among them, Dr Lujja Sulaiman, Dr Abdul Walusimbi, Dr Muhammed Hussein Bowa, Dr Sowed Juma Mayanja, and Dr Muhammed Kisuule to the Ministry of Finance after Finance Minister Matia Kasaija had indicated that there were no qualified scholars to enforce Islamic Banking.

The names had been tabled before Parliament by the then Kawempe North MP and the Parliamentary Imam Latif Ssebagala.

Proposed tax amendments

.Amend [the law] to ensure that deductions are given only by reference to the customer by reference to the purchase price excluding the interest-equivalent amount.

.Generally to clarify how the market value rule applies with Sharia-compliant asset-backed financings.

. Amend the thin capitalisation rules to prevent tax avoidance through Islamic finance structures. . Amend [the law] to ensure that tax is required to be withheld on payments under Sharia-compliant arrangements, so as to ensure that there is no revenue loss to the Ugandan government.

. Amend [the law] dealing with international agreements, to ensure those agreements also work with Sharia structures.

Amend the Stamps Act to avoid a double charge to stamp duty.

. Amend the Value Added Tax Act to ensure that the VAT treatment for Islamic purchases is the same as for non-Islamic purchases.