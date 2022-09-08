Upgrade of $12m Entebbe-Kibuye road completed

Refurbishment works on the 22 kilometre Kibuye-Entebbe Road have been completed, according to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

Speaking in an interview last week, Mr Allan Kyobe, the UNRA media manager, said the road works, which had been undertaken by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), had been completed ahead of time with the Substantial Completion Certificate already issued to the contractor.

In March, while speaking during a site inspection, Mr Guo Zitong, the CCCC site engineer, said the works, which had commenced in August last year, were expected to be completed last month. The $12m project stretches from Mpala, Entebbe in Wakiso District to Kibuye in Kampala.

In an August 2 letter addressed to CCCC, UNRA noted that the contractor had “fulfilled your obligation to complete and maintain works in accordance with the contract having carried out all outstanding works under Clause 1.1 (11) of the special conditions of contract”.

However, the contractor, UNRA indicated, will remain on site for the Defects Liability Period that ends on February 2, 2023.

“The contractor is still working on accesses, drainages and safety markings. Generally, however, the main pavement works [sealing of the road surface] has been done,” Mr Kyobe said, noting that CCCC had finished the main works ahead of time.

The project scope included repair of existing walkways, construction of drainage channels to reduce flooding, especially around the Kajjansi area and putting in place street lights.

Other works included stone pitching of side drains to aid adequate flow of storm water, shoulder repair, major full road width repairs, installation of access culverts as well as construction of access roads to reduce the damage of silt on main pavements, among others in the Mpala-Kisubi area.

However, Mr Zitong had indicated in March that works had been affected by traffic jams, forcing workers to shift much of their activities to night hours.

In a statement last week, Mr Zheng Biao, the country manager noted that they have a track record of executing projects not only on time, but also taking into consideration the impact on the environment as well as minimising damage to the local eco-system.