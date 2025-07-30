URA bets on digital systems to hit Shs36.7 trillion target

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) faces a steep target.

It has to meet a revenue collection target of Shs36.7 trillion in the financial year ending June 2026 - a 17% increase from the Shs31.3 trillion collected in the previous financial year.

The target, quite ambitious, represents an additional Shs5.3 trillion in real value.

Thus, to meet this target, URA is intensifying efforts to close revenue leakages and broaden the tax base by leveraging digital technologies and enhanced compliance mechanisms.

URA’s strategic shift

URA Commissioner General John Rujoki Musinguzi said early this month that, whereas achieving the new target is possible, URA must improve tax administration and compliance through digital innovations and data-driven enforcement.

Speaking during the release of the 2024/25 financial year revenue performance report, Rujoki said digital tools have already played a key role in recent tax gains, with URA collecting an additional Shs262.43b in the year under review, which he attributed in part to digital initiatives.

Key among these tools are digital tax stamps and the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS), which have been central in sealing leakages in excise duty and VAT collections.

URA plans to deepen the use of these systems, alongside advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and risk-based assessments to identify potential taxpayers and areas of non-compliance.

“This marks a shift from reactive to predictive tax administration,” Rujoki said, underscoring URA’s move toward smarter and more proactive enforcement.

Impact of digital tax stamps

Digital tax stamps have significantly improved tax compliance in high-risk sectors such as alcoholic beverages, including spirits and kombucha.

Previously, these areas were dominated by non-compliant traders involved in the illicit alcohol market.

URA credits the stamps with helping to remove such operators from the market, thus protecting legitimate taxpayers.

President Museveni also acknowledged the role of digital systems, noting last month that tax non-compliance had declined due to initiatives such as digital tax stamps and EFRIS.

However, he emphasized that current revenue levels are still insufficient to meet the country's development needs.

To address this, government plans to scale anti-corruption efforts through frequent audits of URA operations and expanded use of digital tools for real-time monitoring of taxable transactions.

Strengthening excise duty collection

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) closed the 2024/25 financial year with an impressive revenue performance.

It was a rare performance in a year of growing challenges, but one marked by aggressive enforcement and increased use of technology and digital systems to enhance compliance.

URA data indicates that in the 12 months to June 2025, revenue collections surpassed targets by Shs262.43b, which represented a 15.86 percent revenue growth.

According to the annual revenue performance brief, URA collected Shs31.63 trillion against a target of Shs31.37 trillion, achieving a performance of over 100.84 percent.

Comb more corners

Despite the impressive performance in the 2024/25 financial year, URA will have to comb more corners to meet new targets for the 2025/26 financial year.

The Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy has identified excise taxes as a high-potential area. Until recently, the government lacked reliable mechanisms to verify the sales figures reported by firms. This changed with the rollout of the digital tax stamps system in FY 2019/20.

Managed by SICPA Uganda, under the aegis of URA, the system affixes tamper-proof digital stamps on excisable goods at the production line. These are tracked in real-time, greatly reducing tax evasion and under-reporting.