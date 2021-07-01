URA counts on May, June collections to hit target

By Ismail Musa Ladu More by this Author

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is banking on May and June to beat its Shs21.6 trillion revenue collection target, which by the end of April was behind by Shs5 trillion.

In an interview early this week, Mr Ian Rumanyika, the URA assistant commissioner public and corporate affairs, said although the 2020/21 financial has closed (yesterday), URA’s performance has been fairly good building on the optimism that in May and June tax payers dash to file different returns as well as paying arrears.

“We were given a target of about Shs21.6 trillion and by the end of April 2021, we had collected Shs15.5 trillion against the set target,” Mr Rumanyika said in a virtual meeting, noting that they will wait for to see how May and June turn out.

“So far revenue performance in terms of percentage is about 72 per cent and we continue to urge taxpayers to file their returns by close of business today [Wednesday],” he added.

Should URA fail to hit its target, this will be the second time it closes the revenue collection account with a deficit.

Covid-19 has been a big constraint to tax collection.

However, Mr Rumanyika said they are optimistic given that a number of system, mainly of which are digitally supported, will help in improving revenue collection.

Already a move between Uganda Registration Services Bureau and URA to integrate Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) with National Identification & Registration Authority (NIRA) is ongoing.

Through the system URA will seek to draw more than four million tax payers into the taxable fold.

URA is has also created other digital systems such as the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution and Digital Tax Stumps in which it seeks to create and efficient tax collection medium.

Recently, Dr Fred Muhumuza, a Makerere University School of Economics lecturer, during the Economic Recovery and Re-igniting Economic Growth discussions, said revenue collection is product of a healthy economy, noting it would be difficult for URA to hit its targets, amid constrained economic activities.